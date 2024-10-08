Movie Review

Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth

Outlook Rating:
1.5 / 5

The once-enchanting show feels too manicured to charm

A still from Heartstopper Season 3
Heartstopper Season 3 review
info_icon

When Heartstopper first arrived in 2022, the gush of queer joy it elicited was unmatched. In a landscape where queer representation is perennially doused in grief and tragedy, the Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s chart-busting eponymous graphic novels (by Oseman herself) held vibrant, radical freshness. But here’s a caveat. The high school romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) can’t quite shake off signs of a sweet but brief sensation. Stretch it too much and the bright, beaming queer world of Heartstopper risks collapsing. In Season 3, the efforts to dial up charm and pleasure occupy an uneasy space with the ‘adult issues’ Oseman wants to tackle.

So there’s Charlie’s eating disorder, hinted at in the earlier season, dominating the first half of this one. He tucks it out of conversation and evades Nick’s concerns. As Charlie’s mental health plummets, Nick is overwhelmed in his constant attempts to be the perfect, all-encompassing emotional plank for him. It’s his aunt who puts things in perspective: “Love can’t cure mental illness”. People need more support than what one person can give, she gently tells Nick, who’s guilt-ridden over not being able to make Charlie open up and heal.

In their friend circle, Tao (William Gao) too overcompensates in showing affection towards his girlfriend, Elle (Yasmin Finney), who’s all set to move away and join an art school. Tao has abandonment issues. He fears Elle might forget him in her new setting. Therefore he plans an elaborate summer of love, taking her out on dates every day. Gao’s disarming as he channels Tao’s lovable, sincere awkwardness and dry wit.

A still from Heartstopper 3
A still from Heartstopper 3
info_icon

The season is shaded with a hyper-consciousness of the characters, most of them sixteen, nearing adulthood. Hence intimacy, navigating bodies and pleasure get messier. While the focus in this regard stays expectedly on Charlie and Nick, it’s in the moments where Tao and Elle approach sex that the show feels stirringly authentic and particular. Director Andy Newbery handles Elle’s gender dysphoria with sensitivity and precision. Elle is most comfortable around Tao. Yet as someone who has just transitioned, there are still pangs of bodily unease she has to negotiate with sex.

But the show’s saccharine flavour invariably hijacks the truth of darker, character-driven moments it strides into. Unhealthy dependency which can creep into love and body image angst—the narrative slant to these remains nominal. It’s a show that is ever-eager to smoothen out the creases irrespective of any situation’s dramatic stakes. So an episode arrives midway through the season to show how Charlie’s anorexia finds a sort of restorative upshot. This key strand recedes soon after.

A still from Joker: Folie à Deux - IMDB
Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel

BY Debanjan Dhar

Oseman operates from a space of gentleness, decency and compassion. Charlie clashes with his mother, who is said to have ‘anger issues’ often, but frankly her only reservations about his growing intimacy with Nick seem to exist only for an obligatory scene where she mourns the cyclicality of her turning into a version of her own super-controlling mother.

The show makes no bones about embracing its inherent bubble-gum fantasy lens on teenage and queerness. It’s the very hook of Oseman’s narrative universe. It was why the story felt irresistible in the first place. But how long can an entire show coast off a spirit of cutesy determined to blunt all hard edges?

A still from Heartstopper 3
A still from Heartstopper 3
info_icon

Every crisis the circle of friends has wraps up swiftly or is shoved to the fringes, superseded by yet another act of kindness. Each of them is wonderful, nice and accommodating; any grouse one may have towards the other dissipates so simply you will think the briefest flares of fallout have been written in an idle afterthought. There’s no room for spite, bitterness or grudges here. If Isaac (Tobie Donovan), who identifies as asexual and aromantic amidst a friend circle filled with couples, feels put aside with none of them having any time for him, the show settles the matter by giving him one outburst scene and the others struck by sorry realisation. You can also take the example of Imogen (Rhea Norwood) who comes to terms with her pansexuality and a sudden romantic interest in a childhood friend. Hurt peppers this equation. There’s misreading of cues between friends regarding boundaries. Nevertheless in the world of Heartstopper, no rift lingers and creates its own vicious underside. 

Poster of Manvat Murders - IMDB
Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip

BY Debanjan Dhar

As a result, characters, once sparkling in the first season with human uncertainties, shrink into cardboard cutouts. A sense of vitality, the confusing rush of teenage emotions, the hormonal surge-these key elements are swapped for a fast-growing clarity that strikes as implausible and flat-out ridiculous. Oseman whispers about troubles her characters confront and artlessly dashes ahead with the narrative. In the season’s later half, Nick is in a dilemma over choosing a university which both aligns with his interest and is close enough home for him and Charlie to be together. Of course, he can only pick one. But even these anxieties get papered over by the blossoming romance.

There’s too much affectation and tidiness here which detract from the show’s sublime gestures of keeping the queer spectrum always wide open and inclusive. Heartstopper may have just run its course.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How India Women Can Still Qualify For Semi-Finals?
  2. Services Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group A Round 1 Match
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Bengal Squad: Mohammed Shami Still Unfit, Wriddhiman Saha Returns
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  2. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  3. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
  5. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know