Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth

Every crisis the circle of friends has wraps up swiftly or is shoved to the fringes, superseded by yet another act of kindness. Each of them is wonderful, nice and accommodating; any grouse one may have towards the other dissipates so simply you will think the briefest flares of fallout have been written in an idle afterthought. There’s no room for spite, bitterness or grudges here. If Isaac (Tobie Donovan), who identifies as asexual and aromantic amidst a friend circle filled with couples, feels put aside with none of them having any time for him, the show settles the matter by giving him one outburst scene and the others struck by sorry realisation. You can also take the example of Imogen (Rhea Norwood) who comes to terms with her pansexuality and a sudden romantic interest in a childhood friend. Hurt peppers this equation. There’s misreading of cues between friends regarding boundaries. Nevertheless in the world of Heartstopper, no rift lingers and creates its own vicious underside.