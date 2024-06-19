Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Waiting For Update On Young Fast Bowling Quartet's Fitness

Among the bowlers currently under rehabilitation or waiting for respective surgeries to resolve injury issues are Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal and Zeeshan Zameer

X/@therealpcb
Wasim Jr couldn’t be selected for the T20 World Cup due to a back-related issue Photo: X/@therealpcb
The Pakistan Cricket Board is waiting to hear on fitness status of their four young fast bowlers who are perceived as potential replacements for the national team across formats. (More Cricket News)

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi - AP/Lynne Sladky
Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Among Pakistan Stars Likely To Be Rested For Bangladesh Tests: Sources

BY PTI

The PCB has authorised a medical panel comprising Prof Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband and Prof Javed Akram to monitor and supervise the rehabilitation and other recovery treatments of these players.

Both Iqbal and Zameer have been sidelined with knee injuries and they have recommended to be sent to the Aspetar Institute in Qatar. Iqbal will have himself examined soon as this institute.

The right-arm seamer Zeeshan is set to undergo a surgery in Qatar next week after the decision was finalised reviewing his medical reports earlier this month.

On his part, Ihsanullah, who has been operated twice on his elbow in Faisalabad and Lahore, did his initial phase of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and is currently back home in Swat, following his recovery processes under a physiotherapist approved by PCB’s medical panel.

Ihsanullah made his international debut in white-ball formats last year.

Wasim Jr, who couldn’t be selected for the T20 World Cup due to a back-related issue, is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and still requires time for a complete recovery.

