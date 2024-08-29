Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Not Happy With Ihsanullah's Injury Recovery

Ihsanullah emerged as a promising talent for Pakistan during last year’s Pakistan Super League and was quickly integrated into the national white-ball squad for T20 and ODI matches before suffering his elbow injury

ihsanullah pakistan cricketer X nawaz
Pakistan's fast bowler Ihsanullah. Photo: X | Nawaz
info_icon

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is concerned over young fast bowler Ihsanullah’s prolonged recovery from an elbow injury, which has persisted for a year. (More Cricket News)

A reliable PCB source told PTI that senior officials are frustrated with Ihsanullah's recent behaviour, particularly after he contradicted a statement made by his father.

Ihsanullah’s father visited Lahore a few weeks ago to meet with PCB officials, requesting that his son continue his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) rather than in his hometown of Swat. He informed the media that Ihsanullah also preferred to continue his rehab at the NCA.

However, the next day, the 21-year-old Ihsanullah tweeted that he was comfortable with continuing his rehabilitation in Swat and did not see the need to travel to Lahore, directly contradicting his father's statement.

Wasim Jr couldn’t be selected for the T20 World Cup due to a back-related issue - X/@therealpcb
Pakistan Cricket Board Waiting For Update On Young Fast Bowling Quartet's Fitness

BY PTI

“The board officials are worried with the sincerity and hard work Ihsan is putting into his rehab program which was designed for him by experts after he was sent to the UK for an appointment with a specialist,” the source said.

He added that the recommendation for Ihsanullah to continue his rehab in Swat, under the supervision of an assigned trainer, was made by an independent medical panel appointed by the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“But with fitness tests to be held before the Champions Cup domestic event there is growing concern over whether Ihsanullah himself is taking his rehab process seriously,” the source said.

Ihsanullah emerged as a promising talent for Pakistan during last year’s Pakistan Super League and was quickly integrated into the national white-ball squad for T20 and ODI matches before suffering his elbow injury.

The handling of Ihsanullah’s injury also led to the resignation of the PCB’s head of the medical panel, Dr Sohail Saleem, after an independent panel was formed to review the diagnosis and treatment recommended for the fast bowler.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Aussie Coach Names This Player To Hold Key For India In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  2. Will Pucovski Retires At 26: Six Cricketers Who Bid The Game Goodbye Too Early
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
  4. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Group Stage Draw, Live Updates: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool Learn Their Faith In Monaco
  2. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  3. Federico Chiesa: Italian Boosts Arne Slot's Attacking Options As He Joins Liverpool From Juventus
  4. Uefa Nations League: Grealish Returns As ENG Interim Boss Carsley Calls Up New Faces - Check Full Squad
  5. Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked: List Of Sportspersons Who Fell Prey
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
  2. India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Submarine, INS Arighaat, Commissioned Into Navy | Details
  3. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  4. 'More Important Than Politicians': Mamata's Fresh Jibe At Amit Shah Over Son's ICC Chairmanship
  5. Relief For DK Shivakumar As Karnataka HC Dismisses CBI Plea To Continue Probe In Disproportionate Assets Case
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  4. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  5. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
World News
  1. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  2. China's Xi Meets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan As The Two Powers Try To Avoid Conflict
  3. Iraq: Air Force Shots Down Turkish Drone Over Northern City Of Kirkuk
  4. Two Hong Kong Journalists Convicted In Landmark Sedition Case
  5. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign