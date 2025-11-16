FM Araghchi Confirms Halt In Uranium Enrichment After US-Israel Strikes

The conference, titled "International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Self-Defense," was hosted by Iran's Institute for Political and International Studies, affiliated with the Foreign Ministry. It featured papers from Iranian analysts critiquing the strikes, including references to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comments praising Israel's actions as doing the "dirty work." Araghchi emphasized that all facilities remain under the safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with no undeclared enrichment activities. "There is no enrichment right now because our enrichment facilities have been attacked," he said.