FM Araghchi Confirms Halt In Uranium Enrichment After US-Israel Strikes

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the country is no longer enriching uranium at any site, attributing the suspension to damage from Israeli and US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities in June 2025. Answering a question from an Associated Press journalist during a conference in Tehran, Araghchi provided the most explicit official confirmation on the status of Iran's nuclear program since the 12-day conflict that decimated key enrichment sites and air defense systems.
The conference, titled "International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Self-Defense," was hosted by Iran's Institute for Political and International Studies, affiliated with the Foreign Ministry. It featured papers from Iranian analysts critiquing the strikes, including references to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comments praising Israel's actions as doing the "dirty work." Araghchi emphasized that all facilities remain under the safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with no undeclared enrichment activities. "There is no enrichment right now because our enrichment facilities have been attacked," he said.
While confirming the current halt, Araghchi firmly defended Iran's right to peaceful nuclear technology, including uranium enrichment, as an inalienable entitlement under international law. "Iran's right for enrichment... is undeniable. We have this right and we continue to exercise that," he added, urging the US and international community to recognize it. The government issued a three-day visa to the AP reporter to cover the event alongside journalists from major British outlets and other media, signaling a selective openness amid ongoing tensions.
The June strikes targeted Iran's primary enrichment centers, severely impacting its capacity to produce near-weapons-grade uranium, which had reached 60% purity levels before the attacks. IAEA reports post-strikes noted significant disruptions, though Iran maintained compliance with remaining safeguards. The development occurs as Iran grapples with post-war vulnerabilities, including weakened defenses that could invite further military actions, alongside domestic economic pressures from sanctions and subsidy debates that have fueled past protests.