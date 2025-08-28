Analysts in India are divided on the issue. Except for those on the Left, most others are against rekindling the triangular alliance, as it will give a wrong signal to the West. But many, including top American economist Jeffrey Sachs, appearing on Indian television channels regularly since Trump’s targeting of India, have repeatedly called for the two Asian giants to resolve their differences and work together to create a more balanced world order. But New Delhi’s mistrust of China since the 1962 border conflict is difficult to surmount. China has not helped matters by its constant incursions and its tough negotiating stance on the boundary issue. China has resolved its border issues with nearly all its neighbours save India and Bhutan. RIC could reappear in the diplomatic calendar, but is unlikely to make much of an impact, unless India and China work out their long-standing boundary dispute.