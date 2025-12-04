Kashmir Records Freezing Temperatures As Dense Fog Covers Valley

Srinagar and Pulwama record sub-zero night temperatures amid thick fog.
Shopian, Kupwara, Kokernag, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg also see freezing lows.
Meteorologists warn of brief light snowfall in higher reaches on December 6-8.
Kashmir continued to experience cold conditions as the minimum temperature remained below the freezing point, with a thick layer of fog covering much of the valley, PTI reported on Thursday.
The night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, slightly higher than minus 4.4 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night, according to officials. A dense blanket of fog enveloped Srinagar and other parts of the valley, particularly areas around water bodies, they added.
In south Kashmir, Pulwama was the coldest recorded location with a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Shopian recorded minus 5.9 degrees Celsius on the preceding night, PTI reported. The gateway town of Qazigund registered a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 3.2 to minus 4.1 degrees Celsius over the two nights, while south Kashmir’s Kokernag saw temperatures of minus 0.8 to minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological department said the weather is likely to remain generally dry on December 6 and 7, though there is a chance of a brief spell of light snow at isolated higher-altitude locations late on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Another brief spell of light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches is expected on December 8, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)