Sivankutty Urges Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil To Stay Away From Kerala School Science Festival Amid Controversy

V. Sivankutty advised Rahul Mamkootathil to stay away from the Kerala School Science Festival in Palakkad (Nov 7–10).
Allegations of misogynistic and inappropriate behaviour against the MLA have raised concerns among parents and teachers.
Minister clarified that Mamkootathil’s name has not been formally dropped from the organising committee.
Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Monday advised Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil to refrain from participating in the upcoming Kerala School Science Festival in Palakkad, even as he denied reports that the MLA’s name had been removed from the event’s organising committee.
According to the Hindu,The science festival, scheduled to be held from November 7 to 10, is one of the largest annual academic gatherings in the State, drawing thousands of school students, teachers, and parents.
Mamkootathil has recently come under public scrutiny following allegations of inappropriate and misogynistic behaviour, triggering concern among parents and teachers about his association with school-related programmes.
“While his name has not been officially dropped from the organising panel, the government feels it would be appropriate for him to voluntarily keep away from the event given the sensitivities involved,” Mr. Sivankutty told reporters in Palakkad,as cited by PTI.
According to Indian Express, The Minister’s remarks reflect the government’s cautious approach in handling the controversy. The presence of a legislator facing allegations of sexual misconduct at a student-centric event, officials said, risked overshadowing the spirit of the festival.
Mamkootathil, a first-term Congress MLA, has not yet issued a formal statement on Sivankutty’s comments. However, the controversy comes at a politically sensitive time, as the opposition has accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of attempting to use the issue to score political points ahead of local body polls.
The Kerala School Science Festival has traditionally been a platform to showcase student innovations, scientific talent, and cultural exchange. Organisers are keen to ensure that this year’s edition remains focused on education and creativity rather than political controversie