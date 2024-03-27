The battle of skippers is going to be a hard one. After dismal returns at the death from SRH bowlers in their opening match, Cummins might be forced to take up the responsibilities of closing innings with the ball. He will meet Hardik Pandya who looked in sublime touch in the few balls he faced in MI's loss to Titans. Keeping Hardik quiet will be a tough task for Cummins but the Australian has the skills to upset the MI skipper.