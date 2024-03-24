Cricket

IPL 2024, GT Vs MI: Hardik Pandya Booed During Toss On His Return To Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya returned to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the first time since completing a controversial trade from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
BCCI
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was booed by some section of the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at the toss ahead of the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. (Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News)

Pandya, who led GT to a title in their first season and then runners-up last season, moved to Mumbai last year in a controversial move and thus ending his two-year stint with the franchise.

The all-rounder was traded to MI in an all-cash deal with GT that made headlines for the wrong reasons. What's more, he also went on to replace Rohit Sharma as the skipper, that angered most of the side's fanbase.

Advertisement

Ahead of the toss in Ahmedabad, as Ravi Shastri introduced Hardik, one could hear a chorus of boos ring out at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Hardik Pandya (left) will be leading Mumbai Indians in place of Rohit Sharma. - X/CricCrazyJohns
IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Finally Breaks Silence On Leading Rohit Sharma

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Watch:

Earlier, Hardik won the toss and decided to field in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 against his former side Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

The one-time IPL winners Gujarat Titans handed caps to three players -- senior India pacer Umesh Yadav, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson -- before the toss.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians filled three of their four overseas players slots with Australia's Tim David, South Africa's Gerald Coetzee and England's Luke Wood while all-rounder Shams Mulani also makes his debut.

Advertisement

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra