Cricket

IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Finally Breaks Silence On Leading Rohit Sharma

The new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said there won't be any awkwardness when he teams up with team India captain in the IPL 2024 camp

Advertisement
O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
X%2FCricCrazyJohns
Hardik Pandya (left) will be leading Mumbai Indians in place of Rohit Sharma. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Mumbai Indians will have a new captain at the helm as former Gujarat Titans player Hardik Pandya will lead the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2024 replacing Rohit Sharma. Under Rohit's leadership, MI enjoyed a lot of success, winning five titles. (More Cricket News)

Rohit was the captain of Mumbai in 2013 and stayed on till 2023. Before the start of 2024 season, GT traded Pandya with MI in all-cash deal following which he was named as the captain.

Pandya, who has played under Rohit's leadership for major part of ther former's international and IPL career, would find himself awkward after roles being reversed.

Advertisement
Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and won four titles with the side before leaving for Gujarat Titans in a lucrative move in 2022. - File
IPL 2024: No One Will Forget Mumbai Indians' 'Brand Of Cricket', Declares Hardik Pandya

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders," said Pandya in a media interaction.

"We respect fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables, fans have every right and I respect their opinion," he replied when asked about the fans' outrage at Rohit's removal.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old got instant success as leader of Gujarat Titans and after his return to the high-profile Mumbai franchise, he will be expected to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.

"Expectations will always be there in Mumbai Indians. We must focus on the process. I cannot win tomorrow, we will have to wait for two months and see how we prepare, how we get together. We will play a brand which everyone will enjoy," he said.

Pandya begins his MI captaincy sojourn in the IPL 2024 against his former employers Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement