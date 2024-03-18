Mumbai Indians will have a new captain at the helm as former Gujarat Titans player Hardik Pandya will lead the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2024 replacing Rohit Sharma. Under Rohit's leadership, MI enjoyed a lot of success, winning five titles. (More Cricket News)
Pandya, who has played under Rohit's leadership for major part of ther former's international and IPL career, would find himself awkward after roles being reversed.
Advertisement
"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders," said Pandya in a media interaction.
"We respect fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables, fans have every right and I respect their opinion," he replied when asked about the fans' outrage at Rohit's removal.
Advertisement
The 30-year-old got instant success as leader of Gujarat Titans and after his return to the high-profile Mumbai franchise, he will be expected to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.
"Expectations will always be there in Mumbai Indians. We must focus on the process. I cannot win tomorrow, we will have to wait for two months and see how we prepare, how we get together. We will play a brand which everyone will enjoy," he said.
Pandya begins his MI captaincy sojourn in the IPL 2024 against his former employers Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.