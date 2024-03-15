Days before the start of the 17th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya promised Mumbai Indians fans that the five-time champions will play a brand of cricket that "no one will forget". (More Cricket News)
Pandya, 30, will lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, which starts on March 22 with an opening day fixture defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk, Chennai.
The star all-rounder, who led the Titans to the IPL triumph in their debut season and almost defended the title last year, returned to Mumbai in a sensational trade and was subsequently named the team captain, replacing Rohit Sharma -- a move that raised more than a few eyebrows.
But a bullish Hardik Pandya on Friday vowed to bring a brand of cricket that will make every Mumbai Indians fan proud. He made his IPL debut with MI in 2015 and won four titles with the side before leaving for GT in a lucrative move in 2022.
"The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me. The journey started here, coming back home and playing is always going to be special,” said Pandya in a video posted by the franchise on social media. "We will make sure we will play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time it’s going to be a ride no one will forget."
And the skipper has the backing of head coach Mark Boucher.
"He (Pandya) certainly knows the changing room better than what I do. It’s sort of homecoming for a couple of people," the former South Africa wicket-keeper said. "He has fitted in really well and is excited for the season. We look forward to having him back and winning some games for Mumbai Indians again,” told Boucher in another MI video.
Mumbai Indias, the joint-most successful team, will be up against Pandya's former team Gujarat Titans in their opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 24.
"At the start of each season, everyone is very excited. There are a couple of new faces around, so there’s a little bit of nerves as well. We would like building up to the start of the season."
Mumbai Indians squad:
Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.