Former India batter Ambati, who represented both Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, has said that he would love to see Rohit Sharma play for the Yellow Brigade in the near future. Rayudu said that 'The Hitman' could well and truly play for 5-6 years in the marquee tournament. (More Cricket News)
In the upcoming IPL 2024 season, Rohit won't be leading the Mumbai Indians with the five-time champions appointing Hardik Pandya as his replacement. Hardik was traded to MI from Gujarat Titans in a historic trade deal after the mini-auction in December last year.
Hardik was handed over the captaincy reins by the franchise keeping in mind the future of the side and that the 36-year-old will continue to be an integral part of the team.
As March 22 approaches, all eyes will be on Hardik and Rohit's relationship as well as MI's form for the coming season under the former Gujarat Titans player.
"I want to see him play for CSK in the near future. He has played so long for Mumbai Indians. It would be nice if he can play for CSK and win there as well. That's (captaincy at CSK) upon him. Rohit has earned the right to take that call. It's his call on whether or not he wants to lead or not," Rayudu told News24.
As for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it will be interesting to see the veteran wicketkeeper-batter goes about his future and whether the 2024 season remains his last bit of action. The former India captain has been sweating it out in the nets as his Chennai Super Kings prepare for the new season with Dhoni having recovered from the long-standing knee injury.
As for Rohit, the Indian captain will look to get into gear and focus more on his batting as he looks forward to the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies starting in June.