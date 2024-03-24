GT Vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 5, Live Updates: Hardik Pandya Returns To His 'Old' Hunting Ground

Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Blog, IPL 2024 Match 5
Welcome to the live coverage of match 5 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All eyes will be Hardik Pandya as the former skipper returns to his former employer's home and it will be interesting to see as what reception the all-rounder gets. Shubman Gill will be leading the team and will look to start on a positive note in front of their home crowd. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GT vs MI, match 5 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)