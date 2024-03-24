Cricket

GT Vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 5, Live Updates: Hardik Pandya Returns To His 'Old' Hunting Ground

Hardik Pandya comes to his former home but as Mumbai Indians skipper when he goes head-to-head against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. All eyes will be on Pandya as he takes the field with Rohit Sharma now assuming the role of an opening batter. For GT, Shubman Gill will lead the side and the 24-year-old will have a lot to prove against his former skipper. The team composition will be key as both teams look to kick-start their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GT vs MI, match 5 of the IPL 2024, here