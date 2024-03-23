Cricket

GT Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hardik Pandya Leading Mumbai Indians On TV And Online

Gujarat Titans will face off against Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the IPL 2024 on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Here's the live streaming, squads and other details of the GT Vs MI match in IPL 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Hardik Pandya will be making his captaincy debut for Mumbai Indians in the game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @mipaltan
Hardik Pandya will be leading the Mumbai Indians in its opening match against his former team Gujarat Titans in the second match on Sunday. The match is scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Gujarat Titans, with their newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, will try to kickstart their campaign with a victory against the neighbours. Rashid Khan is fully fit and is in good form. David Miller and Kane Williamson are also there to assist Gill in captaincy.

Mumbai Indians are much heavy side on paper with Rohit Sharma, Tim David and Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav will not be available for the first few matches as he is yet to receive clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Dewald Brevis might get a chance in his absence. Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Verma and Akash Madhwal were last year's find and MI might go with them this year as well.

Live streaming details of GT vs MI, Match 5 in IPL 2024

When GT vs MI, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played?

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played on March 24, Sunday, at 7:30 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the GT vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on TV?

In India, all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels.

In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live.

Where to watch the GT vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?

The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 matches can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website.

In Australia, the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (replaced By Luke Wood), Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar

