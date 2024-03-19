IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Journey Of The Powerhouse

Once a dominant force in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians have been facing hurdles in the past years. Last winning the title in 2020 and losing the shine since, the team underwent a lot of changes, including a shift in captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya this year. Armed with hopes, and a desire for the sixth trophy, the five-time champions are gearing up for the 2024 IPL season. Their opening match is against the mighty Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 24, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Last year, the Indians finished third on the points table and made it to the playoffs for the first time since claiming their fifth IPL title in 2020. But the Gujarat Titans, then led by Pandya knocked Rohit Sharma's men out of the league in the second qualifier game.
The five time champions ended yet another season with a heartbreaking sound last year, but not without continuing their legacy of breaking records.
"Record trend-setters. Record breakers. Record storytellers. The Blue and Gold wave is one that is currently untouchable and BELIEVE us, it won’t stop until we add trophy #6 to our cabinet" said MI after the 2023 IPL season. Last year, the team maintained their record of winning consecutive matches in the playoffs stage in IPL since 2017. Not only this, Mumbai Indians registered six 200-plus scores, which is the most by any team in an IPL season.
Mumbai Indians are experiencing a whole new environment this time around. A lot changed with changing their captain after 10 years. MI Paltans have added right-arm fast bowler Gerald Coetzee from South Africa to the squad, Jasprit Bumrah is back after injury, and Sri Lanka's star bowler, Dilshan Madushanka has been acquired in the auction, among many other bold moves, all in effort to reclaim their dominance era.
Mumbai Indians Squad For IPL 2024:
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Batter: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod
All Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (replaced By Luke Wood), Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara
Players bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 auction:
Gerald Coetzee ( 5 Crore INR), Dilshan Madushanka (4.6 Crore INR), Shreyas Gopal (20 Lakh INR), Nuwan Tushara (4.8 Crore INR), Naman Dhir (20 Lakh INR), Anshul Kamboj ( 20 Lakh INR), Mohammad Nabi (2.5 Crore INR), Shivalik Sharma (20 Lakh INR).
Players Retained by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 auction:
Rohit Sharma (16 Crore INR), Dewald Brevis (3 Crore INR), Suryakumar Yadav ( 8 Crore INR), Ishan Kishan (15.25 Crore INR), N. Tilak Varma (1.7 Crore INR), Tim David (8.25 Crore INR), Vishnu Vinod (20 Lakh INR), Arjun Tendulkar (30 Lakh INR), Shams Mulani (20 Lakh INR), Nehal Wadhera (20 Lakh INR), Jasprit Bumrah, (12 Crore INR), Kumar Kartikeya (20 Lakh INR) Piyush Chawla (50 Lakh INR), Akash Madhwal (20 Lakh INR), Jason Behrendorff (75 Lakh INR, replaced By Luke Wood), Romario Shepherd (50 Lakh INR, traded from LSG), Hardik Pandya (15 Crore INR, traded from GT).
Players released by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 auction:
Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith (replacement for Jhye Richardson), Chris Jordan (replacement for Jofra Archer), Sandeep Warrier (replacement for Jasprit Bumrah)
IPL 2024 Schedule For Mumbai Indians:
March 24: MI vs GT at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad
March 27: MI vs SRH at 7:30 PM IST in Hyderabad
April 1: MI vs RR at 7:30 PM IST in Mumbai
April 7: MI vs DC at 3:30 PM IST in Mumbai
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.