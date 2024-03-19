IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Journey Of The Powerhouse

"Record trend-setters. Record breakers. Record storytellers. The Blue and Gold wave is one that is currently untouchable and BELIEVE us, it won’t stop until we add trophy #6 to our cabinet" said MI after the 2023 IPL season. Last year, the team maintained their record of winning consecutive matches in the playoffs stage in IPL since 2017. Not only this, Mumbai Indians registered six 200-plus scores, which is the most by any team in an IPL season.