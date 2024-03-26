Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be facing Mumbai Indians (MI) as both teams will look to get off the mark in the Indian Premier League 2024 points tally when they lock horns in match 8 of the season on March 27, Wednesday in Hyderabad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
SRH were denied victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game as they failed to chase seven off their last five balls. The Pat Cummins-led franchise lost the first game by four runs despite Heinrich Klaasen smashing a spectacular 29-ball 66.
Mumbai Indians, like SRH, looked set to notch up their first victory of the tournament in the first game only to be stopped by superb bowling from the Gujarat Titans in the later phase of the game.
At one point in the game, MI needed just 48 runs from six overs with seven wickets still in hand. However, a lower order collapse meant that the five-time champions were left six runs behind the target.
For MI, Jasprit Bumrah remained the standout performer taking three wickets in his four-over spell costing just 14 runs.
Both teams, with their newly-appointed captains, will be looking to turn their fortune by ensuring that the game does not slip from their hands like it did in their season openers.
Head to head record
The two teams have so far faced each other 21 times in the tournament. MI have won 12 of those games while SRH has emerged victorious only 9 times. The teams have clashed 8 times in Hyderabad and have won four games each.
Live streaming details of KKR vs SRH, match 8 in IPL 2024
When SRH vs MI, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played?
The eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played on March 27, Wednesday, at 7:30 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch SRH vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on TV?
In India, all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels.
In Australia, the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the SRH vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?
The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the SRH vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 matches can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website. The matches will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the SRH vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL 2024 matches could be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the SRH vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The live streaming of the IPL 2024 matches will be done by Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Squad:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (replaced By Luke Wood), Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara