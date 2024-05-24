RR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-To-Head Record

The Sunrisers and Royals have locked horns 19 times in the tournament so far, and Hyderabad have won 10 of them, while RR have emerged victors on nine occasions. In the last five encounters, SRH have been triumphant thrice, while Rajasthan have won two. Their last clash was on May 2 this season, and the Sunrisers won it by just one run.