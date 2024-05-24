Cricket

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, while Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 to land up here. Check out the key stats from the RR vs SRH derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 qualifier 1, BCCI photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished second in the league phase of IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

The penultimate match of Indian Premier League 2024 is the all-important Qualifier 2, and pits Rajasthan Royals against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

The Sanju Samson-led RR beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the Eliminator to enter the next knockout round. On the other hand, SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 to land up here.

Pat Cummins - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Qualifier 2 Preview

BY PTI

Before the RR vs SRH match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-To-Head Record

The Sunrisers and Royals have locked horns 19 times in the tournament so far, and Hyderabad have won 10 of them, while RR have emerged victors on nine occasions. In the last five encounters, SRH have been triumphant thrice, while Rajasthan have won two. Their last clash was on May 2 this season, and the Sunrisers won it by just one run.

RR Vs SRH: Highest Run-Scorers

RR skipper Sanu Samson holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 688 runs to his name. From Hyderabad's side, Shikhar Dhawan (who now represents and leads Punjab Kings) has the most runs - 253.

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IPL 2024, Eliminator: Sanju Samson Credits Kumar Sangakkara, Support Staff For Win Over RCB

BY PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Wicket-Takers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar lead the charts, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. SRH's Kumar has picked up 15 wickets in this rubber. From the Royals' side, former Australia left-arm seamer James Faulkner has the most scalps - 12.

SRH Vs RR: Highest Individual Score

England T20I captain Jos Buttler has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 124-run knock to his name. As for the Sunrisers, Manish Pandey (who is now with the Kolkata Knight Riders) possesses the record for the top score with an unbeaten 83-run knock.

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Best Bowling Figures

While playing for RR, James Faulkner took a five-wicket haul (5/16), which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From SRH's side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the mark with a 4/14.

