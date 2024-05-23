SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: The aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. (Preview|More Cricket News)
Pat Cummins’ men come into the fixture after a proper humbling at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru a defeat to end their Cinderella run and also qualify to the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.
Predicted Playing XIs For SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Match
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Impact Substitute: Jaydev Unadkat
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Substitute: Shimron Hetmyer
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa (withdrawn), Prasidh Krishna (injured), Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian (replacement for Adam Zampa), Keshav Maharaj (replacement for Prasidh Krishna)
SRH Vs RR, Head-To-Head Record
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have met each other 19 times in IPL history. SRH have won ten games, while RR have managed to bag nine victories.
SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2 Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, the weather in Chennai come Qualifier 2 is expected to be clear with spots of cloud cover. The probability of thunderstorm is at 1% with probability of precipitation at 5%.