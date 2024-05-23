SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

SunRisers Hyderabad in pursuit of winning their second Indian Premier League title are preparing themselves to face the formidable Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier match on May 24, Friday at M Chinambaram, Chennai. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Pat Cummin's led Hyderabad has had an erratic season. With 17 points from 14 matches, they entered the playoffs smoothly but faced a slap in the first qualifier match against Kolkata Knight Riders as the Shreyas Iyer team handed them an 8-wicket defeat. KKR's Mitchel Starc's magical spell sent SRH's power hitter Travis Head for a duck and then Andre Russell dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the second over, setting the tone for SRH's downfall.
Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson are high on morale after they won the eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. This victory broke Samson's side's 4-losing streak. Avesh Khan's spell of 3 wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin's 2 wickets set the victory stage for the Royals.
SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have met once in the group stage of the 2024 IPL season. Hyderabad won the match by 1 run.
When is the SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match?
The second qualifier match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad will be played on May 24, Friday at 7:30 PM IST at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match in India?
In India, the RR Vs RCB IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, Fox Cricket will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match online in India?
The live streaming of the SRH vs RR match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match in Bangladesh?
The IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV in Bangladesh.
Where to watch SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh and Mayank Agarwal.