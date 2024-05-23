SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Pat Cummin's led Hyderabad has had an erratic season. With 17 points from 14 matches, they entered the playoffs smoothly but faced a slap in the first qualifier match against Kolkata Knight Riders as the Shreyas Iyer team handed them an 8-wicket defeat. KKR's Mitchel Starc's magical spell sent SRH's power hitter Travis Head for a duck and then Andre Russell dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the second over, setting the tone for SRH's downfall.