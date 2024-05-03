Cricket

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: A Crash Course With Bhuvneshwar Kumar On How To Share Limelight

Bhuvneshwar was the star of the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match as he turned the game around with a one-wicket win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday

Advertisement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH vs RR, IPL 2024, AP Photo
IPL 2024: SRH bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket with Abhishek Sharma (left). Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of India reckoning, and for some time. But the crafty right-arm pacer continues to deliver the goods when his team, now Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), need them the most. On Thursday (May 2), a last-ball wicket helped SRH beat pace-setters Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

The last time Kumar represented the national team in any format was on November 22, 2022 -- an away T20 International at Napier against New Zealand -- a tied affair which witnessed fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj take the Player of the Match honours.

Advertisement

And on May 2, 2024, India's 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup was already confirmed and there was no mention of Bhuvneshwar, except for his name to make the social media trends, thanks to a brilliant final act.

Match 50 of the IPL 2024: SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Once again, they breached the 200-run mark, and all they needed was to defend 201. But, it's IPL and "the margin of error is very less here," as reminded by Royals' captain Sanju Samson. "The game is never done till it is done."

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs RR: 'I Wasn't Thinking Much, Was Just Focused On The Process', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

BY PTI

The Hyderabad thriller ended with Pat Cummins' Sunrisers completing a seemingly impossible win, their sixth win in 10 matches, and a few more wins will confirm an IPL 2024 playoff spot. But it's IPL. "The margin of error is very less in IPL," as reminded by Royals' captain Sanju Samson, and "the game is never done till it is done."

The final over started with SRH needing to defend 12 runs. After conceding nine off the first three, the equation was down to four off two for a Super Over. With batters having their say in IPL 2024, the chances of SRH pulling off a win or forcing a Super Over looked like a distant dream. Rovman Powell completed a double off the penultimate delivery, and the Windies big-hitter was ready to face the final ball of the match.

A low full toss, with a hint of movement, and it hit Powell's flailing back foot. Replays show the ball hitting the leg stump even as the visitors asked for a review. Bhuvi returned with figures of 3/41 to take the POTM honours. It was not his best, but was enough to defend a total.

"I think that's my nature, I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over, Kumar, who had already sent social media into a meltdown, said after the match. "There was no discussion in the last over. I just focused on the process... anything could have happened."

Advertisement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his senior international debut on December 25, 2012, during Pakistan's historic tour of India. He produced sensational bowling figures of 3/9 in four overs, but failed to inspire India to a win as visiting skipper Mohammad Hafeez played a captain's knock (61 off 44) in Bengaluru.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Bhuvi, without making a big fuss, has taken nearly 300 wickets in international cricket. A member of India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad, this time, he will watch the action from the sidelines as the Rohit Sharma-led India look to end their ICC trophy drought.

Advertisement

In IPL, the bowler from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has represented three teams -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009-10), now defunct Pune Warriors India (2011-13) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (from 2014), and taken 178 scalps with best figures of 5/19.

IPL 2024 Points Table

info_icon

SRH's remaining matches:

- Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6;

- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 8;

- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans on May 16;

- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings on May 19.

As things stood, Sunrisers Hyderabad were fourth in the 10-team IPL 2024 points table; while Rajasthan Royals continued to lead the charts with eight wins in their 10 outings. The top four teams at the end of the group stage, of 14 matches each, play the play-offs.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Raebareli; BJP Says ‘Rahul Baba Surrenders Amethi’
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates