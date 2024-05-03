IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stars In Sunrisers Hyderabad's One-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, shake hands with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell dives into the crease successfully during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal bowled out by Sunrisers Hyderabad's T. Natarajan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, reacts as he walks back to pavillion after being dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.