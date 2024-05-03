Cricket

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stars In Sunrisers Hyderabad's One-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by one run in a close encounter against Rajasthan Royals in the fiftieth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Batting first, SRH set a respectable total of 201/3 thanks to Nitish Kumar Reddy (76 not out and Heinrich Klaasen's crucial innings. In response, Riyan Parag (77) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) put together a 133-run partnership after Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two wickets in the first over. However, the Sunrisers made a strong comeback to secure the victory on the final ball.