Cricket

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stars In Sunrisers Hyderabad's One-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by one run in a close encounter against Rajasthan Royals in the fiftieth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Batting first, SRH set a respectable total of 201/3 thanks to Nitish Kumar Reddy (76 not out and Heinrich Klaasen's crucial innings. In response, Riyan Parag (77) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) put together a 133-run partnership after Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two wickets in the first over. However, the Sunrisers made a strong comeback to secure the victory on the final ball.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, shake hands with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

1/11
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

2/11
Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell dives into the crease successfully during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

3/11
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

4/11
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal bowled out by Sunrisers Hyderabad's T. Natarajan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

5/11
Jaiswal celebrates fifty
Jaiswal celebrates fifty | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

6/11
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

7/11
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, reacts as he walks back to pavillion after being dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

8/11
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates wicket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates wicket | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

9/11
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

10/11
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

11/11
Travis Head
Travis Head | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Raebareli; BJP Says ‘Rahul Baba Surrenders Amethi’
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates