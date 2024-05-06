Cricket

MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Another Victory Against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024, Live Updates: The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table and more or less out of contention for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the league at their home venue, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. SRH need a few more wins to qualify for the playoffs and they will be eyeing for one against MI on Monday. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Travis Head made crucial fifties in the last game against RR which they won by just one run thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliance with the ball. MI can make a few changes in the playing XI and will be eyeing to better their run rate with a win. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
6 May 2024
Mumbai Indians' Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table and more or less out of contention for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. SRH need a few more wins to qualify for the playoffs and they will be eyeing for one against MI on Monday. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Travis Head made crucial fifties in the last game against RR which they won by just one run thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliance with the ball. MI can make a few changes in the playing XI and will be eyeing to better their run rate with a win. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

