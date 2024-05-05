Cricket

MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in contention for the IPL 2024 play-offs, but Mumbai Indians are headed out unless something miraculous happens. Check out the key stats from the MI vs SRH derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024, AP photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad edged out table-toppers Rajasthan Royals by just one run in their previous Indian Premier League 2024 match. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Match 55 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams with contrasting fortunes this season. Fifth-placed (before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders game) Sunrisers Hyderabad visit bottom-rung Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

Pat Cummins' SRH edged out table-toppers Rajasthan Royals by just one run in their previous game, while the Hardik Pandya-led MI lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs at home. SRH are well in contention to make the IPL 2024 play-offs, but for MI, it is virtually the end of the road unless something miraculous happens.

Before the MI vs SRH match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-To-Head Record

MI and SRH have locked horns 22 times in the Indian Premier League. While Mumbai have won 12 games, the Sunrisers have emerged victors 10 times. In the last five clashes too, MI hold the upper hand, having won three games as against Hyderabad's two.

MI Vs SRH: Highest Run-Scorers

Australian southpaw David Warner (who now represents Delhi Capitals) holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 524 runs to his name for SRH. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma is next in line with 435 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians: Highest Wicket-Takers

With 19 wickets, SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. As for MI, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 16 wickets, which is the highest from the franchise.

SRH Vs MI: Highest Individual Score

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green has the highest individual score in this match-up, with an unbeaten century (100 not out) to his name for Mumbai. As for the Sunrisers, his former Australia teammate Warner possesses the record for the top score with an unbeaten 90.

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Best Bowling Figures

West Indian seamer Alzarri Joseph (who now represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru) took a six-wicket haul (6/14) while playing for MI, which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From SRH's side, Joseph's compatriot Jason Holder holds the mark with a 4/52.

