On the verge of elimination from the playoffs, Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. (Streaming | Match Preview)
Mumbai Indians failed to achieve a 170-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match at the same venue. The Pat Cummins-led SRH, on the other hand, are coming after beating the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a close encounter in Hyderabad.
Hardik Pandya has failed miserably as the new Mumbai Indians captain after being appointed just before the season. MI have won just three games in 11 matches played so far and they are more or less out of the tournament.
SRH have six wins in 10 games played so far and they stand at number five with 12 points. They desperately need a win to go up in the points table and qualify for the playoffs.
Predicted Playing XI for MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 match:
Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat
Impact Sub: Anmolpreet Singh
MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai assists batters but MI failed to chase a minnow target against KKR in their last match at the home venue. However, the boundaries will be short and spinners may get some assistance from the surface.
MI vs SRH, Full Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 Head to Head
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played each other 22 times in IPL and MI have an edge over SRH as the hosts have won 12 games and SRH have won 10 matches. No match has been abandoned or ended without a result.
Total Matches Played - 22
MI Won - 12
SRH Won - 10
MI vs SRH, IPL head-to-head record in Wankhede Stadium
MI has won five out of seven matches against SRH at Wankhede Stadium. SRH have been successful on two occasions only.
Total Matches Played at Wankhede Stadium - 7
MI Won - 5
SRH Won - 2
MI vs SRH, Match Prediction:
Mumbai Indians may come on top of Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have a 55% chance of winning in comparison to 45% of SRH's according to Google stats.