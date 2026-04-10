RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Captain Rajat Patidar Revitalizes Bengaluru Innings With Vital Fifty

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals won rain-delayed toss, opt to bowl first in Guwahati
Royal Challengers Bengaluru slumped to 125 for 7 after 14 overs
Rajat Patidar resurrected RCB innings with crucial fifty
Rajat Patidar played a captain's knock, resurrecting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings with a crucial fifty in match 16 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday (April 10).
Patidar came in to bat when RCB were at 45 for 2 and saw middle-order wickets tumbling around him. Virat Kohli departed for a 16-ball 32, and Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma fell in quick succession. Tim David and Romario Shepherd also perished cheaply as the Challengers slumped to 125 for 7 after 14 overs.
But Patidar anchored the innings responsibly, keeping the scoring tempo up nevertheless to get to his half-century off 35 balls with four fours and two sixes. He kept going hard at the Royals' bowling and was eventually dismissed for a 40-ball 63.
Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first. The toss was delayed due to rain, and even as it was being conducted, rain drops began descending again.
Josh Hazlewood will finally play his first game for RCB in IPL 2026, coming in place of Jacob Duffy. For RR, Brijesh Sharma replaced Tushar Deshpande.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?
The RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Which team is on top of IPL 2026 points table currently?
Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with six points from three games.
What are the squads of RR and RCB for match 16 of IPL 2026?
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal