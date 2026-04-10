RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Captain Rajat Patidar Revitalizes Bengaluru Innings With Vital Fifty

Rajat Patidar anchored the Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings responsibly, getting to his half-century off 35 balls with four fours and two sixes. He was eventually dismissed for a 40-ball 63

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Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2026 Rajat Patidar fifty
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals won rain-delayed toss, opt to bowl first in Guwahati

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru slumped to 125 for 7 after 14 overs

  • Rajat Patidar resurrected RCB innings with crucial fifty

Rajat Patidar played a captain's knock, resurrecting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings with a crucial fifty in match 16 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday (April 10).

Patidar came in to bat when RCB were at 45 for 2 and saw middle-order wickets tumbling around him. Virat Kohli departed for a 16-ball 32, and Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma fell in quick succession. Tim David and Romario Shepherd also perished cheaply as the Challengers slumped to 125 for 7 after 14 overs.

ALSO READ: RR Vs RCB Live Score

But Patidar anchored the innings responsibly, keeping the scoring tempo up nevertheless to get to his half-century off 35 balls with four fours and two sixes. He kept going hard at the Royals' bowling and was eventually dismissed for a 40-ball 63.

Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first. The toss was delayed due to rain, and even as it was being conducted, rain drops began descending again.

Josh Hazlewood will finally play his first game for RCB in IPL 2026, coming in place of Jacob Duffy. For RR, Brijesh Sharma replaced Tushar Deshpande.

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RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer

Q

Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?

A

The RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Q

Which team is on top of IPL 2026 points table currently?

A

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with six points from three games.

Q

What are the squads of RR and RCB for match 16 of IPL 2026?

A

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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