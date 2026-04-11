RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals chased 202 with ease, sealing a six-wicket win to continue their unbeaten IPL 2026 run
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 off 26) and Dhruv Jurel (81*) stitched a match-winning partnership
Rajat Patidar’s 63 helped RCB post 201/8, but their bowling failed to defend the total
Rajasthan Royals continued their dream run in IPL 2026 with a dominant six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 16 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Chasing a stiff target of 202, RR showed remarkable intent and composure to get over the line with two overs to spare.
Earlier in the evening, RCB posted a competitive 201/8 after being put into bat. Skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with a fluent 63 off 40 balls, while contributions from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer ensured the total crossed the 200-mark despite regular wickets.
In response, Rajasthan Royals came out all guns blazing. The chase was headlined by a stunning 108-run stand between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, which came in just 37 balls and completely shifted the momentum in RR’s favour.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Player Of The Match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again proved why he is one of the most exciting young talents in the tournament, smashing a breathtaking 78 off just 26 balls. His innings, laced with boundaries and sixes, dismantled the RCB bowling attack early in the chase and put RR firmly in control.
Despite a brief wobble in the middle overs, Dhruv Jurel held his nerve and anchored the innings brilliantly. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 81, stitching a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to guide RR home comfortably.
RCB’s bowlers struggled to find consistency, especially in the powerplay where Sooryavanshi’s assault took the game away from them. While Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood picked up wickets, the damage had already been done early in the innings.
With this win, Rajasthan Royals maintained their unbeaten streak in IPL 2026 and further strengthened their position at the top of the table. On the other hand, RCB were handed their first defeat of the season, exposing areas they need to address moving forward.