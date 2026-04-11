RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

Rajasthan Royals chased 202 to beat RCB by six wickets as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with 78, while Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 81 sealed the win

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Indian Premier League 2026 Rajasthan Royals Playoffs qualification scenario after match 16
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals chased 202 with ease, sealing a six-wicket win to continue their unbeaten IPL 2026 run

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 off 26) and Dhruv Jurel (81*) stitched a match-winning partnership

  • Rajat Patidar’s 63 helped RCB post 201/8, but their bowling failed to defend the total

Rajasthan Royals continued their dream run in IPL 2026 with a dominant six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 16 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Chasing a stiff target of 202, RR showed remarkable intent and composure to get over the line with two overs to spare.

Earlier in the evening, RCB posted a competitive 201/8 after being put into bat. Skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with a fluent 63 off 40 balls, while contributions from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer ensured the total crossed the 200-mark despite regular wickets.

In response, Rajasthan Royals came out all guns blazing. The chase was headlined by a stunning 108-run stand between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, which came in just 37 balls and completely shifted the momentum in RR’s favour.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Player Of The Match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again proved why he is one of the most exciting young talents in the tournament, smashing a breathtaking 78 off just 26 balls. His innings, laced with boundaries and sixes, dismantled the RCB bowling attack early in the chase and put RR firmly in control.

Despite a brief wobble in the middle overs, Dhruv Jurel held his nerve and anchored the innings brilliantly. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 81, stitching a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to guide RR home comfortably.

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. - AP
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli about to field a ball during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. - AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left and Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. - AP Photo/Anupam Nath
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RCB’s bowlers struggled to find consistency, especially in the powerplay where Sooryavanshi’s assault took the game away from them. While Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood picked up wickets, the damage had already been done early in the innings.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals maintained their unbeaten streak in IPL 2026 and further strengthened their position at the top of the table. On the other hand, RCB were handed their first defeat of the season, exposing areas they need to address moving forward.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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