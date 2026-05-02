BAN Vs NZ Toss Update, 3rd T20I: Kiwis To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 3rd T20I
BAN is leading the series by 1-0
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India
Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of three-match series at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, May 2.
Bangla Tigers are currently leading the series by 1-0 as the second T20I got washed out. The hosts came into the series on the back of a 2-1 win in the ODI series, and they carried on the momentum in the T20 series too by winning the first match comprehensively.
The Kiwis put on a decent 182 runs on the board courtesy of half-centuries by Katene Clarke (51) and Dane Cleaver (51). In reply, Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy blasted 51 off 27 runs to make short work of the target and chased the total in just 18 overs. He was well complemented by Shamim Hossain, who smashed an unbeaten 13-ball 31 to guide BAN home.
The Kiwis can't win the series, but they will definitely strive hard to draw it by winning the final T20I, so they could head back home with a consolation win, as they already lost the ODI series before it by 2-1.
BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Shoriful Islam
New Zealand: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears
BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Streaming Details
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series on the FanCode app and website.