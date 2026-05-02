BAN Vs NZ Toss Update, 3rd T20I: Kiwis To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

BAN Vs NZ Toss Update, 3rd T20I: The Kiwis have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangla Tigers at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, May 2

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BAN Vs NZ Toss Update, 3rd T20I
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 3rd T20I. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 3rd T20I

  • BAN is leading the series by 1-0

  • The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of three-match series at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, May 2.

Bangla Tigers are currently leading the series by 1-0 as the second T20I got washed out. The hosts came into the series on the back of a 2-1 win in the ODI series, and they carried on the momentum in the T20 series too by winning the first match comprehensively.

The Kiwis put on a decent 182 runs on the board courtesy of half-centuries by Katene Clarke (51) and Dane Cleaver (51). In reply, Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy blasted 51 off 27 runs to make short work of the target and chased the total in just 18 overs. He was well complemented by Shamim Hossain, who smashed an unbeaten 13-ball 31 to guide BAN home.

The Kiwis can't win the series, but they will definitely strive hard to draw it by winning the final T20I, so they could head back home with a consolation win, as they already lost the ODI series before it by 2-1.

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Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday, May 2. - X/Bangladesh Cricket
BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kiwi Bowlers Make Early Inroads As Rain Stops Play | BAN 50/3 (6.4)
Image used for representative purpose. - thepslt20/X
BAN Vs NZ Highlights, 2nd T20I: Rain Has Final Say As Match Abandoned In Chattogram
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BAN Vs NZ, 1st ODI 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs
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Check out the live score of BAN vs NZ 3rd T20I here.

BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand: Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears

BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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