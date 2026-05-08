BAN Vs PAK Toss Update, 1st Test: Pakistan To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Check toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday, May 8, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle

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BAN Vs PAK Toss Update, 1st Test: Pakistan To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
BAN Vs PAK Toss Update, 1st Test: Pakistan To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/@BCBtigers
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh national cricket team face Pakistan national cricket team in the 1st Test on Friday, May 8, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

  • Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in Dhaka

  • Pakistan are without Babar Azam, who has been ruled out of the opening Test with a left knee injury

Bangladesh face Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series on Friday, May 8, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka as both sides continue their ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 campaign.

Pakistan will be without Babar Azam, who has been ruled out of the opening Test due to a left knee injury.

The last time these sides met in a Test series, Bangladesh scripted history in Rawalpindi. After arriving in Pakistan with only six away Test wins in their history, Bangladesh stunned the hosts with a 2-0 sweep, handing Pakistan their first-ever Test defeat against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s marathon 191 and Bangladesh’s fiery pace attack proved too much for Pakistan in a landmark moment for Bangladesh cricket.

BAN Vs PAK 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

Neither side come into this series with much recent red-ball cricket behind them. Bangladesh have not played a Test in six months since beating Ireland at home, while Pakistan’s only Test action in the last 14 months came against South Africa in October.

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Pakistan have largely focused on T20 cricket and the PSL, while Bangladesh enter with confidence after winning ODI and T20I series earlier this year.

Bangladesh’s pace battery, led by Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain, could once again trouble Pakistan. Rana especially arrives in red-hot form after impressing in the PSL.

Pakistan, meanwhile, may rely heavily on spin through Sajid Khan and Noman Ali if the Mirpur pitch starts turning early. Mushfiqur Rahim remains a key figure for Bangladesh’s middle order, while Sajid returns to a venue where he once claimed 12 wickets in a dramatic Test win.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Table

PosTeamPldWLDTPtsPct
1Australia871008487.5
2New Zealand320102877.78
3South Africa431003675
4Sri Lanka210101666.67
5Pakistan211001250
6India944105248.15
7England1036103831.67
8Bangladesh20110416.67
9West Indies8071044.17

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Toss Update

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Live Streaming

Q

When and where will the BAN vs PAK, 1st Test be played?

A

The first Test between Bangladesh national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team will be played from May 8 to May 12 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Q

Where to watch Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 matches?

A

The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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