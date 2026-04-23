Shehbaz Sharif Meets Jiang Zaidong; China Backs Islamabad’s Diplomacy On US-Iran Tensions

Ambassador Jiang paid a courtesy call on PM Shehbaz. Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar were also present at the meeting.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif Photo: AP | Representative Image
info_icon

Chinese envoy to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the West Asia situation and Islamabad's peace efforts to end the US-Iran war.

Ambassador Jiang paid a courtesy call on PM Shehbaz. Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar were also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid stepped-up diplomatic engagements by Pakistan aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington to the negotiating table for the second round of talks.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the regional situation in West Asia and Pakistan's peace efforts also came under discussion during the meeting.

“The Chinese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed China’s appreciation of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the region,” the statement read.

The ambassador also reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its iron-clad ties with Pakistan and to take them to new heights, as envisioned by President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister, expressing his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, reaffirmed that Pakistan took great pride in its All-Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership with China.

He also spoke of his resolve to continue working closely with the Chinese leadership to ensure that the relationship grows from strength to strength.

Related Content
Masoud Pezeshkian - AP
Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad - File photo
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - | Photo: AP
Modi, Dutch PM Rob Jetten Discuss Boosting Strategic Partnership
PM Modi - PTI
West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis
Related Content

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and greetings to President Xi and Premier Li Qiang.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Indian El Clasico Thriller As Two Five-Time Champions Collide

  2. How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Priyansh Arya Are Rewriting IPL Playbook - Fearlessness Beyond Their Age

  3. IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Cleared To Join Delhi Capitals After Successful Shoulder And Elbow Recovery

  4. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Mustafizur Claims Five-Fer, Puts Hosts In Control| NZ 160/9

  5. IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism

  2. Day In Pics: April 22, 2026

  3. Long Live Photography

  4. Pahalgam One Year Later:  Families Of Victims Still Seek Answers 

  5. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  2. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Islamabad Talks Stall But Ceasefire Holds

  5. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: West Bengal Records 78.77% Turnout, Tamil Nadu Records Highest Ever Turnout

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes Away At 30 In Ghaziabad

  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

  5. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  6. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  7. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  8. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak