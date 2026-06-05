Delhi University Admissions Likely to Be Delayed Again as CUET-UG Results Awaited

Delhi University’s undergraduate admission process is likely to be delayed again as it awaits CUET-UG results.
Teachers have raised concerns over recurring disruptions to the academic calendar since CUET was introduced.
Faculty members also criticised growing coaching culture and uncertainty caused by delays in the centralised examination process.
University of Delhi may once again witness delays in its undergraduate admission cycle as the university waits for the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results before beginning registrations, officials said on Friday.
The development has renewed concerns among faculty members over repeated disruptions to the academic calendar since CUET was introduced in 2022.
According to Delhi University Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi, the undergraduate admission process is expected to start only after CUET-UG results are announced.
“The UG admission process will tentatively start after the CUET-UG results are declared,” Gandhi told PTI, adding that the university expects to release at least four admission lists before finalising admissions.
CUET Disruptions Trigger Fresh Delay Concerns
The delay comes after technical disruptions affected the CUET-UG examination this year.
On May 30, a technical glitch reportedly disrupted the examination process, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise schedules and conduct a one-time re-examination for over 3,700 students who left centres before the exam resumed.
The revised examination dates have been scheduled for June 6 and 7.
CUET-UG functions as the single-window entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses across most central universities, including Delhi University.
Teachers Flag Impact on Academic Calendar
Several faculty members have expressed concern over recurring delays linked to the centralised examination process.
Speaking to PTI, Abha Dev Habib, Associate Professor of Physics at Miranda House, said delays in admissions were affecting both students and classroom teaching.
“Students have lost faith in the NTA at this point. But a bigger issue remains the delay in admissions and the impact it has on the academic calendar,” she said.
Habib argued that Delhi University should reconsider the earlier admission system based on Class 12 results and suggested a percentile-based approach to ensure fairness across school boards.
She also raised concerns about the rise of coaching culture driven by MCQ-based entrance exams like CUET.
DU Has Lost Control Over Academic Schedule
Similar concerns were raised by Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor of English at Kirori Mal College.
“CUET has taken away the autonomy of the university,” Chakraborty told PTI, adding that Delhi University’s once predictable academic calendar now depends entirely on the completion of the CUET process.
He also claimed that increasing numbers of students were opting for “dummy schools” during Classes 11 and 12 to focus exclusively on coaching for CUET preparation.
In 2025, Delhi University began classes on August 1, but multiple mop-up admission rounds continued until late September.
In 2024, the academic session itself began only on August 29 following delays in CUET-UG results, while admission rounds reportedly extended into October.
The repeated delays come amid broader scrutiny of the NTA following controversies related to NEET-UG and several other competitive examinations.
(With inputs from PTI)