Pakistan Shuts Afghan And Iranian Borders For Election Day Peace

Pakistan declared the closure of its borders with Afghanistan and Iran on February 8 as a measure to ensure peace during the upcoming general elections. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, confirmed the decision, stating that the border crossings for both cargo and pedestrians would remain shut on the election day.

The move comes after two consecutive bomb blasts in Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, resulted in the loss of at least 30 lives.