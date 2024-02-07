Pakistan Shuts Afghan And Iranian Borders For Election Day Peace

Pakistan declared the closure of its borders with Afghanistan and Iran on February 8 as a measure to ensure peace during the upcoming general elections. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, confirmed the decision, stating that the border crossings for both cargo and pedestrians would remain shut on the election day.
The move comes after two consecutive bomb blasts in Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, resulted in the loss of at least 30 lives.
The decision to close the borders aims to address concerns over the prevailing law and order situation, particularly with more than 120 million voters expected to participate in the elections on Thursday. The closure is set to be in effect only for the election day, with normal operations resuming on February 9.
Advertisement
Pakistan's strained relations with Afghanistan and Iran, attributed to accusations against the Afghan Taliban and recent cross-border air strikes, have added complexity to the security landscape surrounding the elections.