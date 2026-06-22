NSA Ajit Doval Meets Senior Iranian Security Official Amid West Asia Tensions

Ajit Doval and Iranian official discuss West Asia security concerns.
BRICS NSA meeting focuses on AI, terrorism and cyber threats.
India hosts security conclave amid evolving regional and energy challenges.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met senior Iranian security official Ghadir Nezamipour on Monday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting to review the West Asia situation.
The two officials discussed bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation. Nezamipour serves as Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and the Iranian embassy in New Delhi confirmed the meeting on X. Nezamipour is attending the two-day security conclave.
India is hosting the gathering under its 2026 BRICS Chairship. Doval is chairing the summit.
Regional Tensions and Energy
The Doval-Nezamipour meeting occurred amid elevated regional tensions, News18 reported. A recent conflict in West Asia involving the US directly disrupted fuel supplies to energy-dependent India.
Iran joined the bloc during its 2024 expansion, alongside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. India's 2026 chairship operates under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."
The core security agenda addresses non-traditional threats, the MEA said. This includes artificial intelligence in disinformation campaigns, commercial drones, encrypted messaging networks used by non-state actors, protection of digital infrastructure in developing economies, and cross-border terror financing involving cryptocurrency.
Sidelined Diplomatic Engagements
Nezamipour also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the report said. The two discussed regional security, strategic cooperation, and implementation of a peace agreement. Nezamipour thanked Beijing for its political support.
Wang welcomed follow-up consultations between Tehran and Washington. Beijing "supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and national dignity," Wang told Nezamipour, China's foreign ministry said.
China is willing to "strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, and deepen practical cooperation" with Iran, Wang added.
Representatives from Brazil and South Africa also attended the conclave. Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu was present.
Wang previously visited New Delhi in August 2025. India-China ties continue a slow recovery following the June 2020 Himalayan border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops.