AS Roma Vs Lazio LIVE Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Rome Derby On TV And Online?

Summary of this article
Roma welcome Lazio in the 'Rome Derby' at the Stadio Olimpico
Lazio ended up as runners-up in the Coppa Italia final
Roma could secure top-four spot if they beat their rivals
AS Roma and Lazio go head-to-head on Sunday, May 17 at the Stadio Olmpico in the much-anticipated 'Rome Derby' for round 37 of the Serie A. Lazio have accumulated 51 points and sit in the ninth spot. They come into this game on the back of a defeat in the Coppa Italia final against Inter where they lost 0-2.
As for AS Roma, they pulled of a miraculous victory against Parma with a 3-2 scoreline wherein they netted in the 96th and 101st minute to gain an vital victory.
As a result, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma side head into the penultimate round of fixtures level on points with fourth-placed Milan.
If Roma win today, it will be their first league double over their rivals since 2015/16, following a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.
Roma vs Lazio Predicted Starting Lineups
Roma: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen.
Lazio: Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Pellegrini; Basic, Rovella, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni.
Roma vs Lazio H2H Record
These two rivals have faced each other 188 times, with Roma holding the edge: 72 wins, against Lazio's 50 victories.
Roma vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Roma vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 match being played?
The Roma vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Stadio Olimpico. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Roma vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
Unfortunately the Roma vs Lazio, Serie A 2025-26 match won't be telecast or streamed live on any platform in India as no broadcaster or streaming platform hold the rights.