FC Goa Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL: Ronney Wilson Cancels Maclaren Effort As Gaurs Level; FCG 1-1 MBSG

FC Goa Vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2025-26: FC Goa take on Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2025-26 fixture in Margao. Catch the key updates from the ISL match at the Fatorda, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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FCG VS MBSG
FCG 0-0 MBSG live score: FC Goa are in action against Mohun Bagan ISL
Welcome to today's LIVE coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which kicks-off at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The Gaurs are mathematically are out of the title race as they can reach only 25 points with two games to go, whereas the Mariners can reach a maximum of 32 points as they have four matches remaining. Catch the key updates from the ISL match at the Fatorda, right here
LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Ronney Wilson Equalises

FCG have their lift-off! Ronney Wilson with a well-worked goal to bring his side level with quarter of the game still to be played. All to play for now.

FC Goa 1-1 Mohun Bagan 67'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Liston Colaco Effort Wide

FC Goa's Liston Colaco looking the only player on his side to score. The Goan curls one into the corner from the edge of the box, but it missed the goal by some distance.

FC Goa 0-1 Mohun Bagan 59'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Second Half Lift-off

Jamie Maclaren you beauty! The MBSG forward calmly slots the ball past Bob, who comes off his line but cannot deny the attacker who gives his side a deserved lead.

FC Goa 0-1 Mohun Bagan 55'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Second Half Underway

Will we see a winner in this drab contest? MBSG have the potent attack but can they make it count?

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 46'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: HT

Nothing to report in this match rather than few challenges, fouls and yellow cards. Despite the likes of Maclaren and Robson in their ranks, the Mariners have failed to apply any pressure on FC Goa. Been a poor half MBSG wise but FCG will be happy to keep it at 0-0 at the break.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Yellow Card Issued

Boris gets his name into the book for fouling Robson just outside the box at the left side. Fouls and cards shown are the only piece of action to be noted in this half.

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 44'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Still Blanks

FC Goa are unable to break and have been poor in front of goal. Liston Colaco tries to curl it into the far post but his effort is a tame one.

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 38'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: MBSG Dominating Possession

Gaurs are currently having 25% possession with MBSG dominating the ball. However, the ball possession has not counted into goals for the visitors with only one shot on goal to show so far.

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 28'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Game Still Deadlocked

We have crossed 20 minutes and the game still is all square at the Fatorda. MBSG are favourites tonight, given their potent attack against a Gaurs side that will be happy to sit deep and attack on the counter.

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 20'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Finally A Move From Hosts

Abdul Rabeeh decides to take the game into his own hands as he twists and turns around MBSG defenders but but his final touch is a tad bit too much as the ball rolls into Vishal Kaith’s path.

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 12'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Mariners Eye Goal

MBSG are not here to hang around. The Mariners are dominating possession against the Gaurs and Manolo Marquez wears a worried look. Young goalie Bob Jackson Raj has done well so far to keep it square in Goa’s goal.

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 6'

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Kick-off

We are underway as Mohun Bagan get the ball rolling as the Mariners attack from right to left.

FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 1'

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