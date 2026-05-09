FC Goa Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL: Ronney Wilson Cancels Maclaren Effort As Gaurs Level; FCG 1-1 MBSG

FCG 0-0 MBSG live score: FC Goa are in action against Mohun Bagan ISL

Welcome to today's LIVE coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which kicks-off at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The Gaurs are mathematically are out of the title race as they can reach only 25 points with two games to go, whereas the Mariners can reach a maximum of 32 points as they have four matches remaining. Catch the key updates from the ISL match at the Fatorda, right here

LIVE UPDATES

9 May 2026, 06:27:46 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Ronney Wilson Equalises FCG have their lift-off! Ronney Wilson with a well-worked goal to bring his side level with quarter of the game still to be played. All to play for now. FC Goa 1-1 Mohun Bagan 67'

9 May 2026, 06:22:06 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Liston Colaco Effort Wide FC Goa's Liston Colaco looking the only player on his side to score. The Goan curls one into the corner from the edge of the box, but it missed the goal by some distance. FC Goa 0-1 Mohun Bagan 59'

9 May 2026, 06:17:39 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Second Half Lift-off Jamie Maclaren you beauty! The MBSG forward calmly slots the ball past Bob, who comes off his line but cannot deny the attacker who gives his side a deserved lead. FC Goa 0-1 Mohun Bagan 55'

9 May 2026, 06:11:36 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Second Half Underway Will we see a winner in this drab contest? MBSG have the potent attack but can they make it count? FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 46'

9 May 2026, 05:53:11 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: HT Nothing to report in this match rather than few challenges, fouls and yellow cards. Despite the likes of Maclaren and Robson in their ranks, the Mariners have failed to apply any pressure on FC Goa. Been a poor half MBSG wise but FCG will be happy to keep it at 0-0 at the break.

9 May 2026, 05:47:15 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Yellow Card Issued Boris gets his name into the book for fouling Robson just outside the box at the left side. Fouls and cards shown are the only piece of action to be noted in this half. FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 44'

9 May 2026, 05:41:56 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Still Blanks FC Goa are unable to break and have been poor in front of goal. Liston Colaco tries to curl it into the far post but his effort is a tame one. FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 38'

9 May 2026, 05:28:59 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: MBSG Dominating Possession Gaurs are currently having 25% possession with MBSG dominating the ball. However, the ball possession has not counted into goals for the visitors with only one shot on goal to show so far. FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 28'

9 May 2026, 05:24:37 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Game Still Deadlocked We have crossed 20 minutes and the game still is all square at the Fatorda. MBSG are favourites tonight, given their potent attack against a Gaurs side that will be happy to sit deep and attack on the counter. FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 20'

9 May 2026, 05:17:09 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Finally A Move From Hosts Abdul Rabeeh decides to take the game into his own hands as he twists and turns around MBSG defenders but but his final touch is a tad bit too much as the ball rolls into Vishal Kaith’s path. FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 12'

9 May 2026, 05:09:55 pm IST FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Mariners Eye Goal MBSG are not here to hang around. The Mariners are dominating possession against the Gaurs and Manolo Marquez wears a worried look. Young goalie Bob Jackson Raj has done well so far to keep it square in Goa’s goal. FC Goa 0-0 Mohun Bagan 6'