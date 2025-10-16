Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

Thamma will release in theatres on October 21, 2025
It is helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik
The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles
From Sarfarosh, Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey in the industry is inspiring. In his career of more than two decades, he has wowed the audience with his stellar performances, be it in negative or comic roles. Nawazuddin has joined Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe with Thamma, where he will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Siddiqui is playing the main antagonist in the upcoming film.
In an interview with HT City, Nawazuddin expressed his happiness, saying that Thamma will be the first film that his children will be able to watch him in. Nawaz had mostly appeared in dark, negative and intense roles, which are inappropriate for his kids.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is glad his children will be able to watch Thamma
Expressing his excitement about his children being able to watch his film, the actor shared, "Mujhe Thamma ke liye excitement isiliye bhi hai kyunki voh world jahaan pe humne shoot kiya hai, voh sirf humne dant kathaaon mein pehle padha tha. And plus, the kind of films I do, kids can't watch them. Yeh pehli film hai jo mere bachche dekh paayenge!"
While talking about the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), the 51-year-old actor said, "If you look at this universe, from Stree till now, the set of talented actors you get to see in a horror film, didn't used to happen for horror films before. Aise actors ko ikathha karna kamaal hai."
About Thamma
Thamma is said to be a story about vampires, and promises to be an eternal love story with a supernatural twist. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal.
It has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The horror-comedy will hit the screens during Diwali on October 21, 2025.