Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the main antagonist in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma. The film will hit the screens on October 21.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thamma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is happy that his children will be able to watch Thamma Photo: Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui
From Sarfarosh, Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey in the industry is inspiring. In his career of more than two decades, he has wowed the audience with his stellar performances, be it in negative or comic roles. Nawazuddin has joined Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe with Thamma, where he will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Siddiqui is playing the main antagonist in the upcoming film.

In an interview with HT City, Nawazuddin expressed his happiness, saying that Thamma will be the first film that his children will be able to watch him in. Nawaz had mostly appeared in dark, negative and intense roles, which are inappropriate for his kids.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is glad his children will be able to watch Thamma

Expressing his excitement about his children being able to watch his film, the actor shared, "Mujhe Thamma ke liye excitement isiliye bhi hai kyunki voh world jahaan pe humne shoot kiya hai, voh sirf humne dant kathaaon mein pehle padha tha. And plus, the kind of films I do, kids can't watch them. Yeh pehli film hai jo mere bachche dekh paayenge!"

Nawazuddin is the father of two kids - daughter Shora and son Yani.

While talking about the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), the 51-year-old actor said, "If you look at this universe, from Stree till now, the set of talented actors you get to see in a horror film, didn't used to happen for horror films before. Aise actors ko ikathha karna kamaal hai."

About Thamma

Thamma is said to be a story about vampires, and promises to be an eternal love story with a supernatural twist. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal.

It has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The horror-comedy will hit the screens during Diwali on October 21, 2025.

Tags

