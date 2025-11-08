Retro Express | Forget The Sona, I Miss My Mona Darling!

In the last three decades, the very things the vamp was derided for—sexual expression, hedonism, item numbers—have been subsumed by the main heroine. So what exactly happened to the busty vamp? Why is there no place for her in the contemporary syntax of Hindi films? Like Aruna Irani said in an interview, “Nowadays, if there is a requirement for a negative role, they’ll still cast a heroine instead of someone who is known to have played the vamp.” True. The vamp is gone for sure, and with that, the voluptuous Venus, the singer with soul, the hooker with a heart will remain retro-relics at best. There will no longer be the stickiness of a Mera naam hai Shabnam (Bindu’s smashing hit cabaret in 1970’s Kati Patang), although item numbers will come and go.