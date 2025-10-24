Who Moved My Mogambo? And Gabbar, Shakaal, Dr. Dang, Lion & Co

It was as though we needed a foil for our heroes— a humanized version of an archetype who checked all the boxes for negativity so that the hero could look good and live happily ever after (with the heroine, of course). His identity relied on the atrocities of his enemy. If the latter didn’t do mischief or cause mayhem, there was no need for a champion to rise and save the day. What worked was the anticipation of the hero giving it back with interest, so to speak—like in Ram Aur Shyam (1967) when Shyam cracks the whip to avenge his twin Ram, who has been whipped since childhood by his abusive brother-in-law (Pran). Or Amitabh Bachchan flinging Madan Puri off his balcony in Deewar (1975). In that moment, there is redemption, a quiet victory for the common man.