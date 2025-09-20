Retro Express | When A Piano Spoke Louder Than Words

The piano was not just a mise-en-scène, but a living personality, an important character in the films of yore. It was a symbol of westernisation, class, opulence and modernity. If you had a piano, you had arrived. For the rich-poor divide, there was no motif as strong as the piano. Filmmakers were quick to realise that at times, a song accomplished much more than what verbose dialogues could have done. This is what led to the birth of the piano song, which was sung either in the confines of the character’s home or at a grand party in front of a hall full of guests. Piano songs were usually full of meaning, and conveyed the mood of the character and often, deep emotions. In many ways, they set the tone for the scene and what was to come.