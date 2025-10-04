Retro Express | Fifty Shades Of Baarish

Getting drenched in Hindi cinema (almost always in pouring, roaring thunderstorms that emerge on cue) is invariably a precursor for bursting into a song. Sometimes, for two people in love, there is more than the song—there are racing hormones, clothes being dropped (because, zukam ho jaayega) and the heroine is always ovulating for some reason, leading invariably to the pregnancy announcement with the “Main tumhare bachche ki maa banne wali hoon” dialogue in a few days or weeks (as in Aradhana, (1969), soon after “Roop Tera Mastana” of orange sheet fame). More often, though, the two people concerned realise post getting drenched and disrobing to get into a blanket or sheet or whatever is available, that this friendship is anything but platonic. Somehow, the heroine always has a knack for getting soaking wet (unlike the hero who remains mostly bone dry) and needs to change and the hero surprisingly has packed an extra shirt, because ‘what if I get lucky tonight’?