Congress Slams Govt Over Agniveers' Absorption In Private Security Agencies

The notification outlines a framework for placing ex-Agniveers, short-term recruits serving four years in the armed forces, into private firms handling high-security duties, such as airport perimeters and VIP protection, in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, argued this dilutes the scheme's promise of 25% retention in regular forces and secure civilian roles, potentially flooding the market with underpaid, unskilled youth. "This is not job security; it's a corporate handout. Where are the pensionable posts?" Ramesh asked in a statement.