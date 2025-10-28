Congress Slams Govt Over Agniveers' Absorption In Private Security Agencies

Home ministry order absorbs retiring Agniveers into top 10 private security firms for roles like airport duties, bypassing pensionable govt jobs.
Seeks timeline for 75% paramilitary absorption, white paper on scheme; accuses govt of youth exploitation and security risks.
Builds on 2022 Agnipath protests; over 50,000 ex-Agniveers jobless, with opposition framing it as corporate favoritism over veterans.
The Congress party on Tuesday sharply criticized the Union government's recent home ministry notification allowing retiring Agniveers to be absorbed into the top 10 private security agencies, labeling it a betrayal of the original Agnipath scheme's assurances for pensionable government jobs. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the move's implications for national security and youth employment, accusing the BJP of prioritizing corporate interests over ex-servicemen's welfare.
The notification outlines a framework for placing ex-Agniveers, short-term recruits serving four years in the armed forces, into private firms handling high-security duties, such as airport perimeters and VIP protection, in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, argued this dilutes the scheme's promise of 25% retention in regular forces and secure civilian roles, potentially flooding the market with underpaid, unskilled youth. "This is not job security; it's a corporate handout. Where are the pensionable posts?" Ramesh asked in a statement.
The criticism echoes earlier opposition attacks on Agnipath, launched in 2022, which faced nationwide protests for its short-term nature and lack of long-term benefits. Congress demanded a white paper on the scheme's outcomes, including when the promised 75% absorption in paramilitary and state police will materialize, and warned that private sector reliance could compromise sensitive security protocols. The party highlighted that over 50,000 Agniveers have completed service since 2022, with many struggling for stable employment.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defended the provision as a "bridge to civilian opportunities," emphasizing private agencies' role in utilizing Agniveers' training for economic growth. However, Congress dismissed this as "empty rhetoric," vowing to raise the issue in Parliament and state assemblies ahead of 2026 polls.