Congress Slams Govt Over Agniveers' Absorption In Private Security Agencies

Opposition accuses Centre of betraying youth with 'corporate handout' instead of promised pensions and govt jobs, demanding clarity on timeline amid claims of national security risks.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odisha: Congress Slams BJP Govt Over Reports Of Missing Women, Children In State
Congress Slams BJP Govt Over Reports Of Missing Women, Children In State Photo: congress-logo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Home ministry order absorbs retiring Agniveers into top 10 private security firms for roles like airport duties, bypassing pensionable govt jobs.

  • Seeks timeline for 75% paramilitary absorption, white paper on scheme; accuses govt of youth exploitation and security risks.

  • Builds on 2022 Agnipath protests; over 50,000 ex-Agniveers jobless, with opposition framing it as corporate favoritism over veterans.

The Congress party on Tuesday sharply criticized the Union government's recent home ministry notification allowing retiring Agniveers to be absorbed into the top 10 private security agencies, labeling it a betrayal of the original Agnipath scheme's assurances for pensionable government jobs. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the move's implications for national security and youth employment, accusing the BJP of prioritizing corporate interests over ex-servicemen's welfare.

The notification outlines a framework for placing ex-Agniveers, short-term recruits serving four years in the armed forces, into private firms handling high-security duties, such as airport perimeters and VIP protection, in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, argued this dilutes the scheme's promise of 25% retention in regular forces and secure civilian roles, potentially flooding the market with underpaid, unskilled youth. "This is not job security; it's a corporate handout. Where are the pensionable posts?" Ramesh asked in a statement.

The criticism echoes earlier opposition attacks on Agnipath, launched in 2022, which faced nationwide protests for its short-term nature and lack of long-term benefits. Congress demanded a white paper on the scheme's outcomes, including when the promised 75% absorption in paramilitary and state police will materialize, and warned that private sector reliance could compromise sensitive security protocols. The party highlighted that over 50,000 Agniveers have completed service since 2022, with many struggling for stable employment.

Related Content
Related Content

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defended the provision as a "bridge to civilian opportunities," emphasizing private agencies' role in utilizing Agniveers' training for economic growth. However, Congress dismissed this as "empty rhetoric," vowing to raise the issue in Parliament and state assemblies ahead of 2026 polls.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I Update: Saim Ayub Breaks Partnership, Quinton De Kock Departs For 23

  2. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  3. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

  4. Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat

  5. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  2. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Signals Willingness To Serve Full Term, Subject To Congress High Command

  5. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

  2. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  5. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’