From #MeToo Movement To Plight Of Women Farmers, Outlook’s Coverage Of Women Issues Over The Years

This Women’s Day, Outlook looks back at its many covers dedicated to women and their issues. From the evils of witch hunting, women’s rights and representation and plight of women farmers to the forgotten homemakers, women of Gaza and the lives of sex workers; women remain at the centre of our coverage

March 8, 2024
Still I Rise: Outlook’s June 27, 2022 issue on the #MeToo movement looked at accounts of several women who were made the targets of trolling, doxing and victim-blaming after they shared their testimonies.

She Will Overcome: Outlook's February 13, 2023 issue, She Will Overcome, explored not just how women—heterosexual, lesbian, transgender, Adivasi, Dalit and from religious minorities—pursue sports and shine in their fields but how they also stopped tolerating discrimination.

Every Woman Is A Potential Witch: With around 3,000 women reported murdered between 2000 and 2021 and the actual figures remaining much higher, Outlook’s March 11, 2023 issue looked at the evils of witch hunting, a terrifying manifestation of the oppression of women in India today

Iran: Outlook's April 21, 2023 issue looked at the women's movement in Iran that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini over the alleged violation of the rule requiring women to mandatorily wear hijab in public.

Women Of The World, Unite!: Outlook’s October 11, 2023 issue was dedicated to women – their rights, representation in politics and their role in the Indian democracy.

Women in-law: In Outlook’s September 19, 2022 issue, we asked a raft of people, including legal experts if judicial and legislative interventions, irrespective of how progressive they are, could improve the condition of India’s women, in a society deeply rooted in patriarchal social structures.

Epic Sisterhood: Outlook’s November 1, 2023 issue looked at the catastrophic humanitarian disaster in Gaza in view of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza and also explored the stories of women characters of Ramayana whose tales have largely remained hidden over the centuries.

Working Woman?: Outlook's April 19, 2021, issue delved into the re-emergence of homemakers as a focal point in electoral pitches, amid political parties promising them salaries in the lead-up to the poll season.

Uniform Civil Code: Outlook’s June 11, 2023 issue looked at how many women like Lily Thomas, Shah Bano, Mary Roy challenged India’s personal laws and if the Uniform Civil Code was the answer. Could UCC work in a country as diverse as ours?

No Country For Women Farmers: Outlook’s February 1, 2021 issue looked at the plight of women farmers, the silent workforce of our farms. Missing in common images of the 'kisan', not counted by economists, not found on property papers.

Fading Red Light: Outlook’s March 14, 2022 issue looked at the lives of sex workers of Kamathipura. Caught between a disreputable and salacious past and an uncertain future, Kamathipura, the once-biggest red light district of India’s most populous metro, struggles for survival.

International Women's Day

