Centre Neglecting Kerala In All Areas; Its Actions Have Weakened Cooperative Federalism: CM Vijayan

Addressing a press meet in the national capital, Vijayan expresses hope that the protest will get massive support and that many leaders from non-BJP-ruled states are expected to participate in it.

The Centre's discriminatory approach is impacting the state's social welfare efforts, and such practices should stop, Vijayan said.

The situation should not be seen as a divide between the North and the South. It is about getting the rights of the states, Vijayan said against the backdrop of differences among Opposition parties.