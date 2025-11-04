Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

Allahabad High Court (Chief Justice Arun Bhansali & Justice Kshitij Shailendra) upheld GO dated Sep 9, 2024, requiring assistant teachers in recognized junior high schools to hold a UGC-recognized graduation degree and state/NCTE-recognized teacher training.
Overturned Sep 24, 2024, single judge decision that quashed Clause 4 of the GO on a writ by Yashank Khandelwal and 9 others.
Special appeal by Uttar Pradesh government allowed; minimum eligibility criteria restored for teacher recruitment.
The Allahabad High Court has upheld the validity of a government order which mandates that the minimum eligibility qualifications for the post of assistant teacher of a recognised junior high school shall have a graduation degree from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and a teachers training course recognised by the state government or National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
The above observation was made by a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra on a special appeal filed by the state government challenging the order dated September 24, 2024 whereby a single judge of the court had allowed a writ petition filed by Yashank Khandelwal and nine others and had quashed clause 4 of the government order dated September 9 of the same year.
Clause 4 of the government order dated September 9, 2024 mandates minimum eligibility qualifications for the post of assistant teacher of a recognised junior high school.
The division bench set aside the single judge’s order, restoring the state’s eligibility criteria for recruitment in junior high schools across Uttar Pradesh.