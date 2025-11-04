Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

The above observation was made by a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra on a special appeal filed by the state government challenging the order dated September 24, 2024 whereby a single judge of the court had allowed a writ petition filed by Yashank Khandelwal and nine others and had quashed clause 4 of the government order dated September 9 of the same year.