Allahabad HC Closes Petition On Fatehpur-Noori Jama Masjid After State Assures No Further Demolition

The Allahabad High Court has brought to a close a writ petition filed by the managing committee of the Fatehpur-Noori Jama Masjid, noting the Uttar Pradesh government’s unequivocal assurance that no further demolition of the religious structure is required.

The court made it clear that, should such a request be filed, officials must complete the demarcation within the timeframe laid down in the statute, calculated from the date of the application.