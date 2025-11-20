Allahabad HC Closes Petition On Fatehpur-Noori Jama Masjid After State Assures No Further Demolition

The Allahabad High Court has brought to a close a writ petition filed by the managing committee of the Fatehpur-Noori Jama Masjid, noting the Uttar Pradesh government’s unequivocal assurance that no further demolition of the religious structure is required.
The court made it clear that, should such a request be filed, officials must complete the demarcation within the timeframe laid down in the statute, calculated from the date of the application.
The committee, which manages the 19th-century masjid located in Lalauli village of Fatehpur district, had approached the court fearing that authorities intended to bring down the entire structure.
A division bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anish Kumar Gupta, while disposing of the matter, granted the mosque committee the option to seek a formal boundary demarcation under Section 24 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006. This provision empowers a sub-divisional officer to resolve boundary disputes through a summary inquiry.
During the proceedings, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal explained the state’s stand, stating that the enforcement action was confined strictly to encroachments. He informed the bench that constructions extending beyond the original mosque structure and encroaching upon state land had already been removed.
In its order issued on November 17, the bench recorded the government’s statement, observing: "It is further categorically stated before this court and we record that no further demolition of the mosque is required."
With PTI inputs