On The Lack Of Objectivity And Academic Wastage In Social Science Research

Lack of objectivity often originates in researcher’s personal – often obsessive - interest in producing new or novel or different message, no matter what the state of knowledge in the field calls for. A researcher can consciously choose methods or evidence in social sciences to make research-results appear consistent with her ideological inkling. Inspired by presently dominant neoliberal educational philosophy, if the single most important purpose of doing research for majority of researchers is to build a market-friendly personal career – academic or otherwise – they can remain ever ready to resort to a camouflaged compromise, if necessary, with objectivity in methods and interpretations of results and produce a sort of fake knowledge, albeit superbly printed and bound, and thus would pile up a huge academic waste. Similarly, the free play of capital in publishing industry in this neoliberal age – often guided by profit, marketing and sales rather than true academic worth and related agency - is greatly responsible for production of large amount of socially wasteful or spurious – albeit impressively packaged, printed, and presented - academic output. Although it seems socially desirable to ask many of the academic profession not to write and publish anything so that a lot of social resources such as printing materials and long academic hours of professionals doing and writing much of substandard research with little sense of academic objectivity and commitment, can be saved, but there is a great potential risk of losing immeasurably valuable insights that could have come out of very high standard of research of relatively few gifted and extremely talented minds amongst them. Therefore, from one standpoint this huge academic waste ought to be perceived as a necessary cost of generating really new useful discovery, insights or visions because it is difficult to pre-judge who among the lot would really turn to be able to do so. From another angle, since intellectual talents are distributed randomly among relatively few individuals, let higher education, academic research and related activities be restricted to only those talented and motivated few who come from all sections of population, irrespective of class, creed, race, caste, with adequate social/public resources on scholarships and other financial assistance for the demonstrably talented/gifted amongst economically weaker segments of population.