BSF Recovers Abandoned Pakistani Boat on Kutch Coast

For the men in camouflage who traverse this harsh terrain, such sightings are a tense game of cat and mouse. An initial search of the vessel revealed a scattering of fishing equipment but "nothing suspicious," suggesting a familiar story: Pakistani fishermen, lured by the rich catch in Indian waters, likely caught sight of a BSF patrol and fled back across the border, leaving their livelihood behind to escape capture. While Indian fishermen are strictly barred from these sensitive waters, their counterparts from across the border frequently gamble with their freedom for a bountiful haul.