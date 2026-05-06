BSF Recovers Abandoned Pakistani Boat on Kutch Coast

A suspected Pakistani boat was found abandoned in a creek area along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday, BSF sources said.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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BSF Recovers Abandoned Pakistani Boat
A suspected Pakistani boat was found abandoned in a creek area along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district. Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • A suspected Pakistani boat was found abandoned in a creek area along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday.

  • Fishing equipment was found in the boat during the initial search, and nothing suspicious was recovered.

  • The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel found the boat lying abandoned near the India-Pakistan maritime border.

In the labyrinthine salt marshes of Gujarat’s Kutch district, where the line between land, sea, and international borders often blurs into the horizon, a silent discovery has once again put security forces on high alert. On Wednesday, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on a routine patrol stumbled upon a suspected Pakistani boat, left like a ghost in the winding creek area near the maritime boundary.

For the men in camouflage who traverse this harsh terrain, such sightings are a tense game of cat and mouse. An initial search of the vessel revealed a scattering of fishing equipment but "nothing suspicious," suggesting a familiar story: Pakistani fishermen, lured by the rich catch in Indian waters, likely caught sight of a BSF patrol and fled back across the border, leaving their livelihood behind to escape capture. While Indian fishermen are strictly barred from these sensitive waters, their counterparts from across the border frequently gamble with their freedom for a bountiful haul.

To counter this renewed threat, the BSF has strengthened surveillance using ground radars, electro-optical systems, high-resolution cameras, drones, and counter-drone systems - File photo
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The incident has triggered a predictable but necessary tightening of the dragnet. Security in the Kutch creek area has been stepped up, with a further probe underway to ensure the "unclaimed boat" wasn't a Trojan horse for something more sinister. In a region where the "Harami Nala" and Sir Creek have historically served as infiltration points, the BSF remains the primary wall against both illegal fishing and security threats, treating every abandoned hull with the gravity it deserves.

As the sun sets over the Arabian Sea, the unclaimed boat stands as a stark reminder of the human desperation and geopolitical tension that define this relentless frontier. For now, the probe continues, but the message from the BSF is clear: in these creeks, even a simple fishing boat is never just a boat.

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