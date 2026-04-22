Bengal Universities Function From Temporary Campuses Years After Launch

4/9

Mahatma Gandhi University, Mahishadal: An Act to set up Purba Medinipur University was passed by the Assembly in 2017, and the name was changed to Mahatma Gandhi University the following year. Currently, classes are run from two floors of the annexe building of Mahishadal College. In 2018, 25 acres of land in the Kapas area, around 5 km away, was allotted. The initial ₹25 crore was used to build boundary walls, after which construction stopped. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK