Bengal Universities Function From Temporary Campuses Years After Launch
Several universities announced in West Bengal since 2017 continue to operate without permanent campuses, relying on temporary arrangements. Dakshin Dinajpur University runs from a B.Ed. college, while Harichand Guruchand University holds classes in a government school despite allocated land. Hindi University in Howrah functions from an abandoned civic building, even as a new campus remains unused. In Singur and Mahishadal, land lies largely undeveloped, reflecting slow progress in building infrastructure across these institutions.
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