Bengal Universities Function From Temporary Campuses Years After Launch

Several universities announced in West Bengal since 2017 continue to operate without permanent campuses, relying on temporary arrangements. Dakshin Dinajpur University runs from a B.Ed. college, while Harichand Guruchand University holds classes in a government school despite allocated land. Hindi University in Howrah functions from an abandoned civic building, even as a new campus remains unused. In Singur and Mahishadal, land lies largely undeveloped, reflecting slow progress in building infrastructure across these institutions.

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Dakshin Dinajpur land earmarked
Dakshin Dinajpur University was announced on February 21, 2018. Till now, the university has no permanent building; it is temporarily operating from a B.Ed. college in Balurghat. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Harichand Guruchand University Thakur Nagar
Harichand Guruchand University was announced in 2018. Classes are held in a government school. Land has been allocated for the university, but no infrastructure has been developed yet. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Hindi University Howrah
Hindi University, Howrah: The foundation stone was laid in March 2019, and it began operations in January 2020. Classes are held in an abandoned Howrah Municipal Corporation building. A new building for the university is ready in Baltikuri, Howrah, but it has not shifted there yet. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Rani Rashmoni Green University, Singur
Rani Rashmoni Green University, Singur: It was called Singur University when it was announced in 2017 and was renamed a year later after philanthropist Rani Rashmoni. In 2020, it began its academic year from the premises of the Government General Degree College in Singur. The university has been allotted 7 acres of land in Baliguri near Tarakeswar. The land, enclosed by a large gate, remains barren with heaps of sand. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Mahatma Gandhi University, Mahishadal
Mahatma Gandhi University, Mahishadal: An Act to set up Purba Medinipur University was passed by the Assembly in 2017, and the name was changed to Mahatma Gandhi University the following year. Currently, classes are run from two floors of the annexe building of Mahishadal College. In 2018, 25 acres of land in the Kapas area, around 5 km away, was allotted. The initial ₹25 crore was used to build boundary walls, after which construction stopped. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Maharaja Krishnanath University, Murshidabad
Maharaja Krishnanath University, Murshidabad: Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, one of Bengal’s oldest colleges, was turned into Murshidabad University under an Act passed by the Assembly in 2018. The university formally started operations in 2021. On February 9 this year, the state government changed its name to Maharaja Krishnanath University, after a 19th-century zamindar and philanthropist, as “Murshidabad University” is a common name. The name was changed just before the elections to help it stand out. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Hazarduari University Murshidabad
Murshidabad Hazarduari University’s foundation stone was laid on 2nd March 2026, just before the announcement of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Dakshin Dinajpur University
Dakshin Dinajpur University temporarily operating from a B.Ed. college in Balurghat. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Rani Rashmoni Green University, Singur
The university has been allotted 7 acres of land in Baliguri near Tarakeswar. The land, enclosed by a large gate, remains barren with heaps of sand. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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Harichand Guruchand University Thakur Nagar
Sign board for Harichand Guruchand University Thakur Nagar | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
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