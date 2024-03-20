Pakistan: 2 Killed In Gwadar Port Attack

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port authority complex in Balochistan province, Geo News reported on Wednesday. Two attackers were also reportedly killed in the incident.
According to the report, two attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by Pakistan’s security forces. It added there were blasts before the firing took place.
Gwadar Port in Pakistan is located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea. The port is key to the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that also encompasses roads and energy projects and is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.
China has invested heavily under its Belt and Road Initiative in mineral-rich Balochistan, including developing Gwadar, despite a decades-long separatist insurgency in the area.
Chinese targets have previously come under attack by several militant groups in Pakistan. In August, gunmen attacked a convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar with the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army claiming responsibility for the attack.