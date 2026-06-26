Govt Restores Commercial LPG Supplies to Pre-Crisis Levels

The government lifted sector-specific restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia conflict, PTI reported. The conflict disrupted shipments from West Asia, which accounts for about 90 per cent of India's cooking gas imports. The supply shock forced the government to prioritise household cooking gas. Supplies were subsequently restored in phases to about 70 per cent of normal levels, although several sectors continued to face curbs of up to 50 per cent of their usual allocations as authorities sought to conserve fuel stocks amid concerns over import availability. Bulk deliveries stopped.