IMF Lowers 2026 Global Growth Outlook to 3%; Warns of War and AI Risks

Country-level divergence

The IMF left its US growth forecast for 2026 unchanged at 2.3%, while trimming the euro area's projection to 0.9 per cent from 1.1% in April. Japan's 2026 forecast edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 0.6%. South Korea received a notable upgrade of 0.7 percentage points to 2.6%, driven by strong AI hardware exports. China's forecast was raised to 4.6% for 2026 after a strong first quarter, while India saw a marginal downgrade to 6.4% for 2026, though its 2027 outlook was lifted to 6.7%. West Asia and Central Asia region, the hardest hit by the conflict, had its 2026 forecast cut by 1.2 percentage points to just 0.7%, before an expected sharp rebound to 6.5% in 2027.